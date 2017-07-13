Weekend on the Mountain: July 14 to 16

The Green Art Festival is set to show their first film in the Summer 2017 Film Series on Saturday beginning just after dusk. Sunshine Superman tells the story of Carl Boenish, one of the pioneers of BASE jumping. The film will be screened in the Clocktower Square.

A mountain bike instructor course is running all weekend. Participants in the course will learn how to teach essential skills to become a level 1 mountain bike instructor. For more information visit the Sun Peaks Resort website.

Scott Johnston is hosting his first top of the mountain yoga class on Saturday and Sunday morning at 10:45. Yoga mats are provided and the cost of the class is $16. To participate, meet Johnston at the top of the Sunburst before the class starts. A lift pass is required to reach the top and is not included in the cost of the class.

Morrisey’s Public House will have live music on Friday and Saturday evening. The Malarkeys take the stage on Saturday night and the Friday night band is yet to be announced.

