Weekend on the Mountain: July 21 to 23

The first Family Week of the summer wraps up on Friday, July 21 with a children’s sing along and story time taking place at the Upper Stage at 1 p.m. Afterwards, families can cool off at the Sun Peaks pool with free entry from 3 to 5 p.m.

The first round of the 2017 Gravity Cup will also be taking place on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. For $15, racers get two laps on the course and a free beer at Masa’s Bar + Grill. The racer with the fastest time at the end of the day will receive a prize and be in the running for the title of Grand Champion which will be announced at the end of the summer.

Patios throughout the village will be hosting plenty of talented musicians as a part of the Sun Peaks Patio Party running from Friday to Saturday. Local performer Peter Ernst, two members of the popular band Earthbound, as well as Kamloops-based the Bees and the Bare Bones, are just a few of the names who will take the stages. Themed specials will be available at the participating restaurants. More information about the event can be found here.

The Sun Peaks Art Zone is hosting two classes on capturing the beauty of Sun Peaks’ wildflowers. Wildflower photography with Bill Fell involves a guided alpine walk and open air workshop on shooting the flowers. Participants will learn about depth of field, contrast, lighting techniques and composition. Liz Derkson will be teaching wildflower and alpine sketching, where attendees will draw various scenic views along a relaxed alpine hike. Both classes take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Class sizes are limited to 10 participants and cost $20 per person. Lift passes are required. For more information and to register, contact peglleduc@gmail.com.

