Weekend on the Mountain: July 8 to 10

The BC Downhill Championships and BC Cup hit the mountain on Saturday and Sunday. The course is a 100 per cent single track, the first of it’s kind for Sun Peaks. The course will be closed for taping and marking on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. and all day on Thursday, before reopening on Friday at noon. Competition for all categories begins on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Morrisey’s Public House continues their outdoor performances on Saturday at 8 p.m. as Okanagan based Marv Machura Band takes the stage. The band is described as “John Denver with an electric guitar.”

The annual charity event High Five Day is on Monday. Guests can donate a nonperishable food item and five dollars for a lift ticket of their choice: hiking or biking. This year, all monetary donations will be going towards the Sun Peaks Health Centre, and all food donations will be going to the Kamloops Food Bank.

