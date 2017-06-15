Weekend on the Mountain – June 16 to 18

The one-of-a-kind 5K Foam Fest returns to Sun Peaks for the second consecutive year on Saturday, bringing plenty of tourism revenue with it. On Wednesday, 5K Foam Fest has confirmed almost 5,000 registered racers, an increase of about 200 participants over the first event. The run is a fun, exciting challenge for those aged eight and up, with 22 different obstacles including the world’s largest inflatable waterslide, slip and slides and mud pits. Plenty of other activities accompany the main event, bringing a festival atmosphere to the hill. The area will be open to everyone and includes an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house, a kids fun zone and plenty more.

The first Sun Peaks & Region Farmers’ Market of 2017 takes place on Sunday in the village stroll. Live music, fresh fruits and veggies, fresh baking and local art are just a few examples of what’s on offer from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Father’s Day Show N’ Shine will take place at the Heffley Creek Hall on Sunday. There will be a car show, a pancake breakfast and plenty of vendors and artisans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interior and northern B.C. band Friday Night Fires will perform live at Morrisey’s Public House on Saturday evening. The band has been described as a combination of folk, indie, and rock revival.

Comments

comments