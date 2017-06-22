Weekend on the Mountain: June 23 to 25

The Sunburst chairlift will begin its summer season on Friday for hiking, biking and exploring the mountain. The operation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrate opening weekend from 12 to 6 p.m. at Masa’s Bar & Grill with the Lift and Lager event, where presenting your season pass or lift ticket will get you a free beer courtesy of Granville Island Brewing. The event also features a barbecue and a DJ. Freezies will be available for kids.

The Green Art Festival’s first summer outdoor film, “Chasing Ice,” will be hosted in the Clocktower Square at 8 p.m. The film tells the story of a nature photographer’s mission to capture video evidence of our changing planet in the arctic.

The first ever Mountain Spirit Festival, presented by Interior Wellness, takes place on Saturday and Sunday all through the village. The event features 12 speakers, multiple yoga classes and unique booths set up for the Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

Featuring live music, kids entertainment and a variety of vendors, the Sun Peaks & Region Farmers’ Market opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. An estimated 15 booths will be set up selling craft spirits, fresh fruits, handmade art and much more.

