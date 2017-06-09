Weekend on the mountain – June 9 to 11

Sun Peaks will host the second annual Skate Sun Peaks, presented by Landyachtz longboards and partnered with the Kamloops Longboard Club and the SP Skate Park Foundation. On Saturday and Sunday, longboard riders will cruise down the Mountain Cross Cart track’s 17 corners, 14 of which require controlled drifting to make it around. Longboard companies such as Landyachtz and Bear will be there with demos for riders to test out their newest gear. The freeride section starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., where anyone is able to challenge the course. The competition portion begins on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., which consists of timed runs and race-the-clock events. Awards will be given out for the top racers in each category at 4 p.m. The event is open to people of all ages and skill levels. A two day pass costs $160 which allows racers to use the track, as well as the ski lift back to the top between runs.

Morrisey’s Public House will kick off their summer live music line-up with the Jeremy Kneeshaw Trio playing on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Jon & Kira taking the stage on Saturday evening. Kneeshaw, a local Kamloops singer/songwriter, has been making a name for himself playing venues like Chances Casino and Sun Peaks. He released his first album in January 2016.

On Saturday, Monte Creek Winery located east of Kamloops on Highway 1, will host Art in the Vineyard, from 1 to 4 p.m, featuring an acrylic painting class taught by visual artist Marc Brzustowski. There are four classes, two in drawing, followed by two in painting. The classes are designed to supplement each other, but can also be taken individually. All supplies are included and the cost is $40 per session. Classes are limited to eight participants, so be sure to register quickly by emailing marc@montecreekranch.com.

