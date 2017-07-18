Weekend of live music takes over village patios

Six Sun Peaks restaurants are participating in the 2017 Patio Party Weekend taking place this weekend. The event will provide guests the opportunity to stroll through the village, visiting patios, enjoying patio-themed specials and listening to live music.

The participating restaurants are Masa’s Bar + Grill, Bottoms Bar & Grill, Morrisey’s Public House, Bella Italia Ristorante, Powder Hounds and Cahilty Creek Bar & Grill, each hosting a different band for an hour sequentially, turning the village into a moving concert.

The event takes place from Friday to Sunday. Music on Friday begins at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 10 p.m., Saturday kicks off at 2 p.m. and finishes at 10 p.m., and Sunday runs from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., but the Sun Peaks Farmers’ Market will have a live performer at the Upper Village Stage.

Local artist Peter Ernst, one of the driving forces behind the event, will be performing as The Guy Who Lives Here with Lisa Bentz and his wife, Tina.

“This event isn’t like a big concert on one stage, it’s through the village on different patios so you get to know each patio and each artist a little bit as you go through. We wanted to keep the artists local, it makes these events more communal.”

Ernst says events like this help Sun Peaks’ image with musicians and makes them want to come back again.

“Artists get to connect with each other, even if they’re not playing together. We all inspire each other a little bit and that makes us all want to play here again.”

The Guy Who Lives Here will be playing at Powder Hounds on Friday at 7 p.m.

Kamloops-based duo and Chevrolet’s From The Tailgate contest winners, The Bees and the Bare Bones, are one of the performers of the weekend.

Madison Olds, a member of the upbeat country duo, said she’s looking forward to playing the Patio Party.



“It’s a community really coming together, and that’s what brought our band together. We’ve been so well supported by Kamloops and the area, we’re excited to give back and play in the small communities that have helped us so much.”

Olds has been skiing at Sun Peaks since she was young, and loves the community.

“I love being able to look out the window and see the mountains. Sun Peaks is like a hidden gem, tucked away in this gorgeous area. The people and the whole community is always so kind and welcoming, it really feels like I’m home every time I visit.”

The Bees and the Bare Bones will be performing at 8 p.m. on Friday at Masa’s Bar + Grill.

For the full music schedule, visit www.sunpeaksresort.com/events-things-to-do/events/sun-peaks-patio-party.

Comments

comments