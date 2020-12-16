Weekend RCMP response due to stolen vehicle

0 shares











An RCMP helicopter searches above Burfield Dr. Photo SPIN

Kamloops RCMP were in and around Sun Peaks on Saturday, Dec. 12, after a plow truck was stolen from the village.

Sgt. Darren Michaels said they received a report the truck had been stolen and it was enabled with GPS so the owner was able to track it.

“Some of the people associated with that vehicle were tracking down the vehicle,” Michaels said. “By the time we got up there they [the suspects] had abandoned the vehicle and had gone into another vehicle. And when the police arrived the vehicle they got away on was abandoned and they were away on foot.”

An RCMP helicopter, stationed in Kelowna, was dispatched to the area to search for the suspects with infrared technology and could be seen flying above Sun Peaks and the valley.

“Unfortunately we were not able to locate them but we have some suspects in mind and we are investigating that currently.”

The truck was immediately returned to the owners.

“The GPS tracking was a great tool actually,” Michaels said. “I’m just happy that they got it back right away.”