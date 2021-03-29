Welcome to our new community reporter Jenna Wheeler

0 shares











1.‌ ‌Please‌ ‌introduce‌ ‌yourself‌ ‌and‌ ‌tell‌ ‌us‌ ‌a‌ ‌bit‌ ‌about‌ ‌your‌ ‌background.‌ ‌

I grew up in Ontario, but I was eager to head west after studying Journalism at Durham College. For the last six years I’ve lived in communities of all sizes in B.C. and Alberta. Most recently, I worked as a reporter in Kamloops where I covered court, crime and municipal affairs.‌

2.‌ ‌What‌ ‌are‌ ‌some‌ ‌of‌ ‌your‌ ‌passions‌ ‌and‌ ‌hobbies?‌ ‌

I’ve always been passionate about the environment, both protecting it and enjoying it. In my free time I’m likely hiking, playing guitar or lazing around with my cat Ace.

3.‌ ‌What‌ ‌is‌ ‌your‌ ‌connection‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌Sun‌ ‌Peaks‌ ‌and‌ ‌why‌ ‌are‌ ‌you‌ ‌excited‌ ‌to‌ ‌write‌ ‌about‌ ‌mountain‌ ‌communities?‌ ‌ ‌

When I moved to Kamloops in the summer of 2018, my first trip out of the city was to Sun Peaks. Right away, I knew it was where I wanted to be. I continued to find reasons to visit Sun Peaks, whether for the summer Farmers’ Market or to hit the slopes in the winter.

Living in resort communities like Whistler and Jasper has given me an insight into both the difficulties— and upsides—to living in a mountain town. I always loved reading Pique Newsmagazine and The Fitzhugh when I lived in those places and I’m thrilled to finally merge my love of writing with my passion for mountain town life.

4.‌ ‌What‌ ‌are‌ ‌some‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌topics‌ ‌you‌ ‌are‌ ‌interested‌ ‌in‌ ‌covering‌ ‌during‌ ‌your‌ ‌time‌ ‌at‌ ‌SPIN?‌ ‌What‌ ‌ ‌impact‌ ‌are‌ ‌you‌ ‌hoping‌ ‌your‌ ‌work‌ ‌will‌ ‌have‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌community‌ ‌and‌ ‌region?‌ ‌

As a natural people-person, I’m most excited to write about the people who make Sun Peaks shine. Some of the key issues I want to dig into include how various levels of government can meet the needs of our growing community through housing, social services and recreational opportunities.

I hope my work can spark a conversation within the community and perhaps create positive change. I look forward to digging into topics and issues that are concerning, important or simply interesting to our readers. ‌

5.‌ ‌What‌ ‌do‌ ‌you‌ ‌want‌ ‌our‌ ‌readers‌ ‌to‌ ‌know‌ ‌about‌ ‌you?‌ ‌

I want my readers to know how devoted I am to producing accurate, timely, and well-balanced news. If there is something that matters to you or a topic you’d like to know more about, I look forward to hearing from you.

6.‌ ‌What’s‌ ‌the‌ ‌best‌ ‌way‌ ‌for‌ ‌readers‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌in‌ ‌touch‌ ‌with‌ ‌you?‌ ‌

If you want to get in touch, send me an email at [email protected] Please feel free to say hi when you see me around town!