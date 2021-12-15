Wellness businesses continue to expand offerings as restrictions allow

0 shares











Photo by Zuzy Rocka.

Sun Peaks Yoga and Sun Peaks Alpine Fitness have added classes and made adjustments to provide ways for community members to stay active, aside from skiing and snowboarding.

Sun Peaks Yoga

Kayla Alfred, owner of Sun Peaks Yoga, said they have added fun, new classes outside of traditional yoga including dance classes, dance and yoga fusion classes and pilates classes.

“There’s a lot of people who want to come here for that social aspect where they don’t want to go to a bar or a club,” said Alfred. “They want to move their bodies. They want to sweat a little bit, but they also want to have a little fun with it.”

Alternating every other Sunday, Sun Peaks Yoga offers a barre class and a popular rhythms dance fusion class. Alfred said she is also excited about offering a golden oldies class, designed for older residents who want to stay active.

“There’s not really a lot of other things for people to do inside if you don’t participate in mountain sports,” said Alfred. “So it’s just kind of a class where you can make friends and just have something else to do during the day where you move your body in a healthy way.”

Alfred said they have also added an open studio time every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone is welcome to use the space freely, whether to stretch or practice a dance routine.

In January, Sun Peaks Yoga will be doing a wellness bingo challenge to inspire people to keep moving every day. Participants will be given a bingo card with each square containing a different task to complete over the course of the month.

They have also added a receptionist at the studio during the day through the week while the teachers aren’t there.

“You can come in, you can ask questions, you can shop. We’ve got a bunch of retail stuff in our shop. You can take a look around the studio when there’s no one else around,” said Alfred.

For more information on classes or schedules, visit sunpeaksyoga.ca.

Sun Peaks Alpine Fitness

Jase Petersen, owner of Sun Peaks Alpine Fitness, said they also have begun to offer group classes.

Petersen said they have a conditioning class, which focuses on agility and cardio with bodyweight movements in the workouts. Each participant is welcome to set their own intensity depending on their fitness level.

Similar to the conditioning class, Alpine Fitness also offers a lift and move class.

“Our lift and move class builds on that by adding weights, dumbbells, kettlebells, that sort of stuff into the workout. We don’t do as much of the agility,” said Petersen.

For a slighter higher intensity workout, Alpine Fitness offers strength classes, meant to build muscular strength and endurance.

“It’s been nice that now [COVID-19 restrictions] are kind of lifted,” said Petersen. “We are obviously adhering to the rules that people must be double vaccinated, masks have to be on while moving around the facility. But they can be taken off when you’re training.”

Petersen said they also recently began selling Under Armour apparel, as well as supplements and resistance bands. For the holiday season, they will be offering “Christmas stuffers,” such as 10 session punch cards with two complimentary bonus sessions.

In January, they will begin offering training promotions for new clientele.

“We have some amazing personal trainers and stuff, who can work one on one with people,” said Petersen. “The January special that we’re going to be doing is a discount on initial intakes on personal training.”

For more information on classes or schedules, visit sunpeaksfitness.com.