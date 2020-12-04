What COVID-19 testing looks like in Sun Peaks











Today, Dec. 4, the first patient was tested for COVID-19 in Sun Peaks.

It marks the start of testing being available in the community three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) to ensure residents and guests have access to the test without having to travel to Kamloops.

The nasopharyngeal swab and gargle test are available, by appointment only. For appointments visit InteriorHealth.ca or call 1-877-740-7747 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. More details here.

SPIN visited the site at the Sun Peaks Centre to show potential patients what to expect. Scroll through the photos below to see what the experience is like.

Patients can park at the east end of the Sun Peaks Centre, the newly constructed building beside the ice rink. The entrance to the parking lot is across from the Village Walk development’s driveway.

Signs direct patients into the building with hand sanitizer available inside each set of doors. Patients are asked to avoid touching surfaces and handles as much as possible.





The entrance and exit doors are kept seperate and patients will be guided into the room where testing will take place.





Patients will be seated for the test in this room and will be helped by two friendly nurses.