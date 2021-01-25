What’s a glide crack?

0 shares











A glide crack has once again opened on the double black-diamond ‘Challenger’ forcing closure of the run

A view of Challenger’s glide crack from Mountain View. Photo credit Claire Bolgil.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) ski patrol director Charles Albrow said patrol “promptly recognized and investigated” a metre and a half deep crevice that split the snowpack and exposed the rocky bed-surface that underlies the popular Burfield run ‘Challenger.’

We researched exactly what this means to answer questions from the community.

Believe it or not, the snowpack, like a glacier, is constantly in motion. The movement in a snowpack is due to a number of things including gravity, slope angle, snow temperature and snow deformation, which can cause a phenomenon called snowpack creep. This is due to gravity and snow crystal metamorphism — constant change in the structure of snow crystals over time.

When the snowpack sits upon a slope, like the steep slopes of Challenger, the deformation is angled towards the bottom of the slope.

Snow glide is a component of snowpack deformation and is defined as “slip of the entire snowpack over the ground,” according to the Avalanche Handbook third edition by David McLung and Peter Schaerer.

Snow glide happens when the entire depth of snow moves over a smooth interface, like the rock surface underneath Challenger. Glide speeds can be anywhere from one to 100 millimetres per day.

Photo credit Claire Bolgil.

Three things must be present before gliding takes place. First the interface must be smooth, second the temperature at the interface must be 0C, which guarantees free water will exist at the interface, and third, the slope angle must be at least 15 degrees for roughness typical of alpine ground cover.

Requirements one and three are easily identifiable on Challenger, but number two, the temperature of the snowpack, is determined by the seasonal weather, which Albrow said has been unusual.

“This season has lacked a prolonged period of cold weather which would have frozen the ground and helped secure the snowpack.”

For now Albrow said the run is closed as the unpredictable nature of glide cracks have potential for more activity in the area and snow safety teams have been on the run monitoring and controlling the hazards.