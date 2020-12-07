Whistler’s community services provider is helping people stay at home as community is gripped by COVID-19

0 shares











Whistler Community Services Society is employing some innovative approaches to help people isolate and prevent overdoses

Cara Burrow, a member of Whistler Community Services Society’s food security, prepares boxes for delivery to people in need. Photo supplied

As Whistler, alongside other mountain towns such as Revelstoke and Banff, grapples with a surge of COVID-19 cases, the community’s social services provider has proven to be an invaluable resource.

According to Jackie Dickinson, executive director of Whistler Community Services Society (WCSS), the aim of the organization is to make it as easy and safe as possible for people to self-isolate and not spread the virus in the community.

Whistler recently learned it has seen 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the majority of them in the past few weeks. This information was not previously released by the region’s health authority, which cited a desire to protect people’s medical privacy.

To make it easier for people to self-isolate, early on in the pandemic WCSS teamed up with a local shuttle bus company to deliver hampers of food to people who were sick or awaiting test results or did not feel comfortable going into grocery stores. This is in addition to hours offered at its brick-and-mortar food bank.

The food lasts several days, and the recipients can simply call up the agency if more is needed.

“It’s important to recognize that the services and desire to help people is because we recognize that economically vulnerable people are really impacted right now,” said Dickinson.

WCSS is also supplementing the hampers with cleaning and sanitary products, such as toilet paper, gloves, disposable multi-layered face masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. Dickinson said that this was made possible by a generous donation from the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation, a charity arm of Whistler Blackcomb.

In addition, WCSS has tried to get the message out to drug users to use in as safe a way as possible. The pandemic has seen a wave of overdoses, often related to people using at home and by themselves.

Dickinson encourages people who use drugs to do so with other people. That said, if they do choose to use alone, she encourages use of the Lifeguard App, which uses digital technology to guard against overdoses.

WCSS is also making it easy for Whistler residents to get their hand on a Naloxone kit, a medication which can be used to save someone from an opioid overdose.

They’re providing free half hour training sessions online and will deliver one of the kits free of charge.

“We’re seeing overdoses related to fentanyl in cocaine and MDMA, she said. “Those are drugs that most people don’t often associate with fentanyl, so it’s really important to get that information out.”

To get the word out about all of its offerings, WCSS has used the usual social media channels (including the always lively community Facebook page), as well as teamed up with the local health clinic. It sends people text discussing the organization’s services when it sends a text notifying them how they can retrieve their results.

Dickinson said the pandemic has taken a major toll of the community, but that she has been buoyed by a surge in generosity that the community services provider has received.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in generosity, specifically over the last couple weeks. Supporting food bank programs, but really supporting nonprofit and charitable sector work in general,” she said.

Closer to home in Sun Peaks, a similar organization called Sun Peaks Community Helps was started during the beginning of the pandemic and operates the Sun Peaks Community Cupboard located in Peaks West. The organization did not respond to requests for comment regarding current usage of their services in the community.