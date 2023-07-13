Whitecroft community celebrates lives of Robert and Rose White

The couple lived in the Whitecroft area as ranchers and are remembered fondly.
By News July 12, 2023
Photos of Robert and Rose White sit on a desk with a guest book in front the the picture frames. Whitecroft
Long-time Whitecroft members were recently celebrated after their passing for the legacy they left. Photo submitted by Candise White

Two members of the Whitecroft community who passed away were celebrated for their legacy in the region.

A celebration of life was held at Heffley Creek Community Hall June 4 for long-time residents, Rose Lilian White and her husband Robert Williamson White. 

Robert, who passed away April 5, was born Sep. 16, 1932 in Richmond, B.C. and moved to the Heffley-Louis Creek valley in 1943 at the age of 10. His home, originally named Shaw Ranch after his grandfather, was later renamed Whitecroft Ranch after his father. A passionate poet, he started ranching full-time at 17 after his father died and continued until he retired.

Rose, who passed away Jan. 27, was born Feb. 19, 1933 and grew up in Richmond and Vancouver, B.C. before her family relocated to the Kamloops region. A proficient hunter and rancher, she married Robert Nov.10, 1956. 

Aside from running the ranch, the couple had three children and were actively engaged in the 4-H club. They also travelled extensively.

Candise White, the daughter-in-law of Rose and Robert and the emcee for their celebration of life, said the afternoon brought people from near and far.

“There were a lot of ranchers, a lot of people we hadn’t seen in 30 years. A lot of people that you didn’t necessarily expect to come, but when they arrived, you thought, ‘Oh, of course, you’re here, how very kind.’”

The White family has lived in the area for many years and Candise said this is one of their biggest impacts. 

“I think their impact was just that they were part of the longest contiguous family in this area, because everyone else has either passed on or sold, or both,” Candise said.

Candise said the event included speeches from family members, including Barry Brady, nephew to the couple and their daughters, Rosemary Kanigan and Shannon McIlquham.

The event, according to Candise, “was just about perfect.”

“Not because of anything any one person did, but because of what the group did.”

There were memorial books created and displays of cherished items, from Robert’s spurs and cowboy hat to Rose’s bag of yarn. Blankets the couple often used were displayed as well. Family members also made baked goods using Rose’s recipes, from Swedish strips to gingersnaps.

One of the poems Robert penned for Rose is in his obituary.

“My Lady Rose

My Lady Rose my wife

A blossom so true and dear

Together through life we shared

Our hopes and dreams and fears

A blossom so fresh

When she came to the ranch

Our love grew rich and deep

The girl of my dreams

The one I would keep

My Lady Rose

Three blooms did come

From my Lady Rose

She gave them life and love

Only a mother knows

And they grew to an image of

My Lady Rose

Our many years together

Through times both bad and good

Few men could be so lucky

To pick a bloom of such beauty

As My Lady Rose”

By Robert White

Help us bring you more local news

SPIN has been able to serve Sun Peaks as its sole news source for over 20 years thanks to the overwhelming support of our community. Join over 126 of your neighbours and become a monthly or yearly member so that we can continue to regularly publish the digital newsletters and stories our readers rely on.

Related Articles

Support Us
Support Us

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top