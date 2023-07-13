Whitecroft community celebrates lives of Robert and Rose White

Two members of the Whitecroft community who passed away were celebrated for their legacy in the region.
A celebration of life was held at Heffley Creek Community Hall June 4 for long-time residents, Rose Lilian White and her husband Robert Williamson White.
Robert, who passed away April 5, was born Sep. 16, 1932 in Richmond, B.C. and moved to the Heffley-Louis Creek valley in 1943 at the age of 10. His home, originally named Shaw Ranch after his grandfather, was later renamed Whitecroft Ranch after his father. A passionate poet, he started ranching full-time at 17 after his father died and continued until he retired.
Rose, who passed away Jan. 27, was born Feb. 19, 1933 and grew up in Richmond and Vancouver, B.C. before her family relocated to the Kamloops region. A proficient hunter and rancher, she married Robert Nov.10, 1956.
Aside from running the ranch, the couple had three children and were actively engaged in the 4-H club. They also travelled extensively.
Candise White, the daughter-in-law of Rose and Robert and the emcee for their celebration of life, said the afternoon brought people from near and far.
“There were a lot of ranchers, a lot of people we hadn’t seen in 30 years. A lot of people that you didn’t necessarily expect to come, but when they arrived, you thought, ‘Oh, of course, you’re here, how very kind.’”
The White family has lived in the area for many years and Candise said this is one of their biggest impacts.
“I think their impact was just that they were part of the longest contiguous family in this area, because everyone else has either passed on or sold, or both,” Candise said.
Candise said the event included speeches from family members, including Barry Brady, nephew to the couple and their daughters, Rosemary Kanigan and Shannon McIlquham.
The event, according to Candise, “was just about perfect.”
“Not because of anything any one person did, but because of what the group did.”
There were memorial books created and displays of cherished items, from Robert’s spurs and cowboy hat to Rose’s bag of yarn. Blankets the couple often used were displayed as well. Family members also made baked goods using Rose’s recipes, from Swedish strips to gingersnaps.
One of the poems Robert penned for Rose is in his obituary.
“My Lady Rose
My Lady Rose my wife
A blossom so true and dear
Together through life we shared
Our hopes and dreams and fears
A blossom so fresh
When she came to the ranch
Our love grew rich and deep
The girl of my dreams
The one I would keep
My Lady Rose
Three blooms did come
From my Lady Rose
She gave them life and love
Only a mother knows
And they grew to an image of
My Lady Rose
Our many years together
Through times both bad and good
Few men could be so lucky
To pick a bloom of such beauty
As My Lady Rose”
By Robert White
