Wildfire begins burning near Whitecroft

BC Wildfir crews are attacking a 0.7 hectare fire on the west side of the Whitecroft valley that was reported the afternoon of July 26.

As of 2:30 p.m. the fire was about halfway up the mountain, having grown since the first report.

Ten aircraft were on scene, one helicopter, three tankers, six water skimmers. A ground crew is en route to help battle the fire. BC Wildfire Service said the cause of the fire is lightning.

It has been named the Heffley Louis Creek Road fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

