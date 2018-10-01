Winter tires now required on most B.C. highways

It was Sept. 30, the eve of winter tires being required on B.C. highways, and Sun Peaks was blanketed in inches of beautiful, wet snow.

A good reminder that winter is coming and winter driving conditions can come at any time in the mountains.

As of Monday Oct. 1 vehicles travelling on the majority of highways in B.C., including the road from Kamloops to Sun Peaks, are required to be equipped with tires that have a three peak mountain and snowflake symbol or a mud and snow symbol. The tires must also have at least 3.5 millimeters of tread.

More snow is expected to fall in the resort and Kamloops this week.

