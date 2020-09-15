Woman killed in overnight crash











0 shares

Infant found safe in car after MVI

The stretch of Heffley Louis Creek Rd. where the incident happened this morning. Photo Google Maps

A single vehicle crash late night of Sept. 14 has taken the life of one woman, while an infant in the vehicle was found unharmed.

Police responded to the incident, which took place on Heffley Louis Creek Rd. near Dick Hart Park, around 11:30 p.m. and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a time before reopening to single lane alternating traffic around 6 a.m., Sept. 15.

BC RCMP Traffic Services spokesperson Cpl. Mile Halskov told media the infant found in the vehicle is now in the care of family.

Police have not ruled out impairment or lack of seatbelt use as factors in the crash and death.

Central Interior Traffic Services in Kamloops are continuing to investigate.

BC RCMP have yet to return phone calls from SPIN for comment.