Women’s Ride Day celebrates shredders of all levels

Local snowboarder Katie Brayer. Photo provided.

Women of all experience levels are invited to attend Women’s Ride Day on March 29 and hit the terrain park together.

Hosted by Bottoms Bar & Grill and Kamloops’ The Truth Skate and Snow, the event is meant to encourage more women to explore terrain park riding, a sport that organizers say is often dominated by men.

“From the never-evers to full-time park senders, we are stoked on gathering a diverse group of women and hyping each other up in the park all day long,” reads the event description.

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at Bottoms for signups, with participants arriving at Platter Terrain Park shortly after 10:20. According to event organizers, the park will be built with progressive features for skiers and snowboarders of different levels.

Participants are invited to spend the day hiking features, working on specific skills and tricks and learning from advanced group members. The event will continue until 7 p.m., with the Bottoms patio open from 4 p.m. onwards for a merch giveaway and socializing.

Those interested in attending must bring helmets and hold valid resort passes or lift tickets. More information is available on the Bottoms Bar & Grill Facebook page.