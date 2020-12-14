Your boy Quizzy Rascal is back (online only)

0 shares











Sun Peaks quiz master Craig Renwick is taking his show to Zoom

Quiz participants at an in person event last year. Photo supplied

Quiz Master Quizzy Rascal is taking his blend of fun questions and hilarity online.

Renwick has been running his popular quiz night for a while now—the past four seasons, to be precise.

The trivia nights have started again, with the first iteration held on Monday, Dec. 7. Renwick said while there were a few hiccups and around 10 people turned up (he’s hoping for more going forward), overall it went well.

“I was kind of happy to see just how it runs and see that it can run,” said Renwick.

Renwick said he’s been impressed with the generosity of local businesses, who have thrown in an impressive level of gifts. Baby Doh’s Mountain Fair donated a donut voucher, and Masa’s Bar + Grill is hooking up a bar tab. (God knows there is no beating the combination of beer and donuts!)

Local restaurants, including Bolacco’s, 5Forty Cafe & Grill, and The Magic Cattle Guard Diner have also donated gift cards.

“I was taken back by the generosity and how his community just seems to support each other and want each other to succeed,” said Renwick.

To join the fun, hit up his Facebook page (Quizzy Rascal Quiz Night) or you can hit up the Eventbrite link and sign up.

The events will be held every Monday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It costs $5 for a team of one or two people.