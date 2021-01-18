Annual Shuswap Trail Alliance fundraiser online next month

0 shares











This year’s auction will be held online and offer support to trail building and projects in the community

Mountain biker on a STA trail. Photo from STA.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) is a not-for-profit organization who collaboratively manage a network of non-motorized trails throughout the Shuswap region with community partners.

This year they recognized the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and are offering businesses the opportunity to reach new customers and reconnect with existing ones through their online auction from Feb. 5 to 18.

To support the local trails, individuals and businesses can provide a donation to the association or contribute a product or service to go up for silent auction.

Last year the auction raised over $50,000 and after a year of increased trail usage, the STA hopes for another successful bout.

“We are truly blessed with the wide and varied network of outdoor recreational trails we’ve collaboratively developed, built and maintained over the years,” said Jen Bellhouse, associate director of STA.

“It has become an invaluable community asset that supports both our physical and mental health. At the same time, the past year saw an unprecedented increase in trail usage, not just in the Shuswap, but all across Canada.

Auction items will be posted to www.shuswaptrails.com Jan. 22.



To find out more about sponsoring the STA online auction or to contribute or offer an item or service for auction visit click here.