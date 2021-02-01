Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks receives timely Local Sport Relief Fund from the province

0 shares











The Local Sport Relief Fund was developed to help non-profit local sport organizations, who serve underrepresented and underserved individuals, and to offset costs during the pandemic

ASSP having some fun in the sun! Photo provided by ASSP.

Adaptive Sport Sun Peaks (ASSP) will receive $7,500 from Viasport British Columbia after an application was submitted by ASSP before the start of the 2019/20 ski season.

Program manager Nic Riopel told Sun Peaks Independent News in an email that the grant will be put toward paying for previously purchased PPE and cleaning supplies, as well as allow them to allocate more time to developing safe COVID-19 policies for students and instructors.

“Receiving support like this, in a year like this one, is really helping us to keep the program alive.”

Financial and organizational uncertainties along with ever-changing provincial health orders gave ASSP a foggy idea as to what the season would be like for their students and staff.

“We already experienced a deficit last season as a result of the shortened season. We usually rely on out of town guests to offset the costs of lesson delivery to our local programming. [Now] we are anticipating that the pandemic effects will last another season, therefore putting our program at further risk of insolvency unless more creative fundraising can be done,” said Riopel.

Off they go on an ASSP lesson. Photo provided.

ASSP is currently running at low capacity and Riopel said they understand they’re in a lucky position considering some indoor sports are not operating at this time.

“We are seeing more demand for our program as people are looking for new outdoor activities in a safe environment and, due to this grant relief, we have been able to accommodate over 20 of our students while working with a limited number of instructors,” Riopel explained.

He said even though numbers are currently down and they have even had to reallocate funds that were originally going to be used to find a suitable home for ASSP, they are hopeful they can return to a state of growth once the pandemic subsides and start thinking about finding a permanent place to call home once again.