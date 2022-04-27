Axe-throwing coming to village

0 shares











The Szantho family, owners of Cleavage Axe Co. Photo provided.

An axe-cellent new business is opening in Sun Peaks this summer, bringing a fun and a unique activity to the community.

Cleavage Axe Co., owned by Courtney and James Szantho, is an axe-throwing venue set to open in June. Courtney said the couple wanted to bring a fun, ‘Canadian’ activity to community members and visitors alike.

“I used to be a tour guide and I used to do a lot of touristy things,” Courtney said. “So when we moved up here in June, I thought, ‘there’s really nothing to do past four o’clock in the winter other than the pub or a restaurant.’”

Having visited an axe-throwing venue in Whistler, Courtney thought it would be a fun experience to have in Sun Peaks as well.

Cleavage Axe Co. will welcome experienced axe throwers, as well as those who have never tried it.

“An axe coach will walk them through how to throw an axe safely, and all of the rules and games,” Courtney said. “Typically, it’s a really good hour-long experience.”

Courtney added the venue will also host a league night for locals as part of the International Axe Throwing Federation.

The Szanthos plan to have a bar inside, carrying ciders and beers from local breweries. There will be a two drink limit for safety.

“The space is going to be set up so it’s really comfortable,” Courtney said. “We want to be hosting things like buck parties, hens parties, corporate functions, team building exercises, all of that.”

Cleavage Axe Co.’s mascot, Lumber Jane. Photo provided.

The age limit to throw real axes is 10 and above, but Courtney said the couple may also stock small wooden fake axes for younger kids who want to participate. There will be other games to play in the space as well.

Courtney explained the name Cleavage Axe Co. is a pun that refers to cleaving wood. They also have a female lumberjack as a mascot, who they call “Lumber Jane.”

“We’ve got Lumber Jane because I want it known that it’s not just males that can come in here and throw an axe,” Courtney said. “This is a space you can come and bring a group of people, and you can just have a really fun night.”

Cleavage Axe Co. will be located at 1240 Alpine Road, between Ohana and the Magic Cattle Guard. The Szanthos are aiming to open at around the same time as the Sun Peaks Resort LLP bike park in June 2022.

For more information or to book, visit their website at cleavageaxeco.com.