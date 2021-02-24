British Columbians get priority booking at BC Parks this summer

0 shares











Last season, only BC residents were able to take advantage of provincial parks while this year, out of province residents will be welcome, but will have to wait in line

BC residents will receive priority booking this camping season. Photo SPIN

Today BC Parks announced B.C. residents will get priority to reserve camping all summer long.

Starting March 8, for arrivals on and predating May 8 depending on the operational dates of the different parks, British Columbians can book camping spots in any of the reservable provincial park frontcountry and backcountry campgrounds.

Residents will need to provide proof they reside in B.C. before reserving campsites.

After reservations begin, other spots will become available up to two months in advance.

For more information on when the various BC Parks campgrounds will be open, click here.

For visitors from other provinces, reservations can be made beginning July 8 for the rest of the camping season, pending travel restrictions of course.

Other COVID-19 policies and changes that have been made to BC Parks this year are related to campsite capacity limits, groupsite/family camping opportunities and PHO guidelines related to camping.

An exhaustive list of BC Parks COVID-19 policies can be found here.

New additions to the reservation system this year include Tweedsmuir and Joffre Lakes provincial parks.

BC Parks suggests that campers read the BC Parks reservation policies before booking their campsites. Both the policy and reservation system can be found at www.bcparks.ca/reserve.



For more information visit www.bcparks.ca.