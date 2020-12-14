Capones Italian Kitchen offers new dining option in village

0 shares











One of their many italian dishes. Photo SPIN

Sun Peaks has a brand new restaurant with a unique vibe to visit this winter. Capones Italian Kitchen opened in mid-November in the Hearthstone Lodge and has been well received by residents and guests alike since.

Owners Yolanda and Kelly Dye also own and operate local favourite Cahilty Kitchen + Taproom.

Yolanda said the idea for Capones was to create a gathering place for friends and family in a more upscale but fun environment.

They offer all kinds of Italian eats, from a tasty tagliatelle to delicious seafood ravioli and sweet olive oil and orange cake. There are options for all kinds of dietary requirements including a gluten free pasta.

Currently they are open seven days a week and offer a discount of 15 per cent off the family option one from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for dine in or take out.

For more information visit their Facebook page.