Capones Italian Kitchen offers new dining option in village

 | December 14, 2020
One of their many italian dishes. Photo SPIN

Sun Peaks has a brand new restaurant with a unique vibe to visit this winter. Capones Italian Kitchen opened in mid-November in the Hearthstone Lodge and has been well received by residents and guests alike since. 

Owners Yolanda and Kelly Dye also own and operate local favourite Cahilty Kitchen + Taproom. 

Yolanda said the idea for Capones was to create a gathering place for friends and family in a more upscale but fun environment. 

They offer all kinds of Italian eats, from a tasty tagliatelle to delicious seafood ravioli and sweet olive oil and orange cake. There are options for all kinds of dietary requirements including a gluten free pasta. 

Currently they are open seven days a week and offer a discount of 15 per cent off the family option one from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for dine in or take out. 

For more information visit their Facebook page. 

