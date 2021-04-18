Child tests positive for COVID-19

0 shares











The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre has notified residents of a new positive COVID-19 case, that of a child who was quarantining after an exposure at the Sundance Kids Centre Daycare earlier this month. The child was on day nine of the required 14-day isolation following an exposure.

“I remind residents to remain vigilant, and specifically urge parents from the Day Care, to maintain the full 14 days in strict isolation. If anyone or any child has even mild symptoms, please take them to Kamloops for a Covid-19 test,” said the statement from Dr. Shane Barclay.

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre will continue to see patients virtually only for another two weeks, beginning on April 19.

“This is a stark reminder of why there is a 14-day quarantine, as symptoms can take that long to develop,” said Barclay.