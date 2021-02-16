Clean up and repairs continue after water main break

0 shares











Crews clean up damage from the flood at McGillivray Creek Monday. Photo SPIN

Repairs are underway after a major waterline break flooded multiple units in the McGillivray Creek townhome complex and shut off water to Crystal Forest.

Local utility and emergency crews attended the scene overnight from Feb. 14 to 15.

As the break took place on Crystal Forest property the complex’s property strata has begun work on repairs and restoring water to those residences. Water is expected back on Feb. 16 or 17.

In the meantime a boil water advisory remains in place for all properties on Sundance Dr., Bella Vista and all properties east of Sun Peaks Rd. and Valley Dr. The advisory also affects Snow Creek Village and will last for 48 hours from the break or until further notice.

Deep water filled the parking lot overnight. Photo supplied

Residents in areas still experiencing discoloured water are asked to send a photo and address to [email protected] so crews can continue localized flushing.

Those without water can access the Cahilty Hotel or the Sun Peaks Centre to fill containers at no cost.