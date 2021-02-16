News

Clean up and repairs continue after water main break

 | February 16, 2021
Crews clean up damage from the flood at McGillivray Creek Monday. Photo SPIN

Repairs are underway after a major waterline break flooded multiple units in the McGillivray Creek townhome complex and shut off water to Crystal Forest. 

Local utility and emergency crews attended the scene overnight from Feb. 14 to 15. 

As the break took place on Crystal Forest property the complex’s property strata has begun work on repairs and restoring water to those residences. Water is expected back on Feb. 16 or 17.

In the meantime a boil water advisory remains in place for all properties on Sundance Dr., Bella Vista and all properties east of Sun Peaks Rd. and Valley Dr. The advisory also affects Snow Creek Village and will last for 48 hours from the break or until further notice.

Deep water filled the parking lot overnight. Photo supplied

Residents in areas still experiencing discoloured water are asked to send a photo and address to [email protected] so crews can continue localized flushing. 

Those without water can access the Cahilty Hotel or the Sun Peaks Centre to fill containers at no cost.

Comments

Three year anniversary brings healing, new hope, to family of Ryan Shtuka
 | February 16, 2021
Kamloops Chamber to hold business roundtable
 | February 16, 2021

Latest Posts

Black Like Me film festival now underway
 | February 16, 2021
Racin’ Jason White made season debut Friday
 | February 16, 2021
Help shape our 2021 Budget reporting
 | February 16, 2021
Masters gate training series sees growth this year
 | February 16, 2021
shares