News

Community mailboxes shifted

 | November 2, 2020

Canada Post is reminding Sun Peaks residents that community mailboxes have been reassigned. 

Residents should have received notification of their new module and compartment number in October. 

There is no change to resident’s mailing addresses.

Residents of 1240 Alpine Road and 5025 Valley Drive are asked to pick up new keys as they have been moved to a new location. 

Only permanent residents may be assigned a box and proof in the form of a driver’s license or other identification and a bill of sale are required. 

Those with questions or concerns can contact Christian Atzinger at [email protected]

