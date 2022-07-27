Consultants seek feedback on Official Community Plan draft

0 shares











Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s (SPMRM) consultants have completed a first draft of the updated Official Community Plan (OCP) and are seeking feedback from residents.

Selkirk Planning & Design and TRUE Consulting are leading the OCP refresh to adapt the vision for the community and the framework for growth. After initial conversations with community members in May, consultants held an open house last week to discuss the first draft of the OCP and have released a survey for further feedback.

Amy Clarke, the communications and engagement lead, said the open house was a great opportunity for input and had over 50 people in attendance.

“I think having engaged residents and interest groups right from the beginning, we did have a good sense of the direction that people wanted to see it go right from the get-go,” Clarke said. “But we’ve had some good feedback on some specific policies … We’ll take that feedback and adjust.”

Those who didn’t get an opportunity to attend the open house are encouraged to participate in the survey, which can be completed online or at the municipal office until August 1. The survey seeks general input on how Sun Peaks has changed over the last eight years, as well as asks specific questions about residential land use, infrastructure and community development.

Once all the feedback is received, the consultants will create another draft to bring to the public.

“With that one, what we’ll be doing is engaging our key stakeholders,” Clarke said. “These are youth groups, recreation groups and different sort of community groups that we’ve been engaging with from the beginning.”

The goal is for the final OCP to be approved by October 2022. Anyone with questions or further feedback can email [email protected] or Clarke at [email protected].