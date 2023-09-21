 Cost for daycare in Sun Peaks announced

The daycare in Sun Peaks will is now slated to open towards the end of October after construction delays.
The daycare manager, Janice Hoppenreys updated Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) during council meeting Sept. 12 where she provided an overview of staffing, incoming children, operational hours and enrollment costs. The daycare should open shortly after a licensing inspection by Interior Health on Oct. 20.
The daycare has hired one early childhood educator (ECE), and three early childhood assistants Hoppenreys told SPIN. However, the daycare still needs to hire two infant-toddler educators, three ECEs and another assistant.
“There’s definitely a shortage of qualified early childhood educators around the province and around Canada, so that has been challenging,” Hoppenreys explained.
While the province has provided fully funded schooling for early childhood educator education, Hoppenreys said there is still a gap between the time it takes to educate more professionals and their entrance into the workforce.
Without more ECEs, the daycare will have to close if the single ECE hired can’t work.
With current staffing levels, 18 children can attend the daycare based on age qualifications. The daycare can accept 16 of the 21 children under three who are on the waitlist, once infant-toddler educators are hired, and Hoppenreys said the daycare would take toddlers as they get closer to three years of age.
The daycare will operate from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., pending licensing by Interior Health. School-aged care will run on Fridays.
SPMRM is applying for the childcare operating fund and fee reduction initiative to reduce costs for parents who enroll their kids in childcare. The fund will also increase wages for staff at the daycare by $4.
Parents whose children are under three would pay $40 per day for childcare after subsidies are approved. For ages three to five, the daily rate for parents would also be $40.
The school-aged program on Fridays for kids aged five to 10 would cost between $39 and $49 per day, depending on the child’s age.
Hoppenreys has been providing childcare in Sun Peaks over the past few years, and she said that while she has enjoyed it, she understands the need for more childcare as the population grows.
“I know what a struggle it has been for a lot of families who didn’t have childcare,” she said. “To be able to see this new daycare space open with the full capacity of 50 children and to be able to provide more childcare for more families in the resort will be fantastic.”
Editors Note, Sept 21, 9:45 a.m.: This article has been corrected. The previous version gave incorrect rates for the school-aged program at the daycare. SPIN regrets this error.
