Sun Peaks’ new daycare centre begins intake process

All community members needing childcare can now apply for the newly opening Sun Peaks daycare.
Applications are open to all families, but the initial intake will prioritize certain criteria, according to Shane Bourke, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s (SPMRM) chief administrative officer.
Parents working at a business with a Sun Peaks business licence and residents who have lived in Whitecroft or Sun Peaks for the last five years will be given priority. However, all families needing childcare are asked to apply, to ensure the municipality hires the appropriate number of staff for the community’s needs.
“We’re encouraging anyone who has any interest in securing a spot for September to let us know,” Bourke said. “That will help us in building the different age groups that we’ll be able to provide service to and staffing plans.”
Families can visit the municipality’s website to apply.
“It won’t be first come, first served, so there’s no rush to get your name in,” Bourke said.
Licensing for the centre could allow up to 50 spaces, and the daycare would be open from Monday to Friday, according to Bourke. SPMRM needs to hire nine employees for full intake and operating hours, and Bourke said the intent is to start posting for positions next week. If SPMRM doesn’t secure the necessary staff for 50 children, intake numbers will be reduced.
Bourke stressed the difficulty of hiring that many staff members, but highlighted they would be paid competitive salaries.
The municipality will also broaden the criteria to accept as many families as possible if staffing is available.
The pre-built daycare structure will be delivered in June and landscaping begins in July and August. SPMRM is on track with the licensing process through Interior Health for the centre to open at the beginning of September.
SPIN recently spoke to parents who were eagerly awaiting information on intake to reduce stress on their families. Lingering questions remain as SPMRM is still determining costs for families whose children get a spot.
Sun Peaks has been waiting since spring of last year for the facility, after SPMRM received a grant of $1.8 million from the province to fund a community daycare.
