COVID-19 testing once again available this winter

Nurses testing for COVID-19 last winter. Photo SPIN.

Sun Peaks will have COVID-19 testing available for both symptomatic residents or guests who think they may have contracted the virus, as well as asymptomatic visitors who require a test prior to returning home.

For those experiencing symptoms, the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre has partnered with Interior Health to make COVID-19 testing available. The tests will be taken by doctors in the clinic, then sent to Kamloops for the results.

This is intended only for people who think they may have contracted the virus, not for fulfilling travel requirements. More information on dates and times will be released soon.

For those who are travelling, Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) has confirmed that there will be tests available for visitors as well.

The test will be provided by RN Collaborate, an independent testing company, beginning Dec. 21 beside the TSP office. For guests who require a test before Dec. 21, RN Collaborate will arrange a time and location with the visitor once they book.

They will offer Rapid Antigen, Molecular, including Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT). A PCR test costs $200 per person and Rapid Antigen $100 per person.

This testing is for travelling purposes only and must be pre-booked at least 14 days before departure. Visitors can book a test by completing the pre-departure form.