Creative recognized as community builder

Liz Derksen, left, was presented with the certificate for her involvement with ArtZone Sun Peaks by Marj Knive, right. Photo Submitted

A Sun Peaks artist was presented with a certificate of recognition for being integral in building and showcasing the local visual arts community.

At last week’s municipal council meeting, council approved of presenting Liz Derksen with a Community Builder certificate.

The award, which was the first of its kind, prompted council to create a committee to recognize other volunteers and community contributors. Council motioned the recognition forward and the committee discussion was moved to a future meeting with councillors Popig and O’Toole volunteering to head the committee.

Derksen was one of the first members of ArtZone Sun Peaks and she has been credited for playing a major role in bringing visual arts into the fabric of the community. She has spent more than a decade with ArtZone and worked to establish the organization as a society while providing educational workshops to the community. Through her help with organizing several exhibitions, such as A Taste of Art, local artists have been able to showcase their work.

Derksen’s commitment to ArtZone Sun Peaks has been made clear through various volunteering opportunities, including when she would host workshops in her home if no other facilities were available.

Her paintings of the Sun Peaks area have gone home with buyers from around the world.

To learn more about Derksen and check out some of her work, visit her Facebook page.