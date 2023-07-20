Deanna Campbell will be Sun Peaks’ new chief administrative officer

During the regular council meeting July 18, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) announced they’d found a new chief administrative officer (CAO).
Deanna Campbell will begin her role as CAO August 14, taking over for the outgoing CAO, Shane Bourke. Campbell comes to the position with seven years in local government and started her career in municipal government at the Resort Municipality of Whistler where she gained experience with the challenges and outdoor lifestyle similar to Sun Peaks.
“My priorities when I start will certainly be ensuring that there’s a smooth transition from Shane, the outgoing CAO and then continuing any key ongoing projects,” Campbell said.
She will start meeting with key stakeholders, including council and staff, Sun Peaks Resort LLP and Tourism Sun Peaks in the coming month.
SPMRM’s Mayor Al Raine, said he expects after settling into her role, Campbell will start working on various projects.
“[Shane] will start handing over the newer projects to her and finish up the projects he started,” Raine explained.
Her recent role was as the General Manager of Corporate and Legislative Services with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and she was the interim CAO for the TNRD.
“This has really been sort of the next natural step for me in my career, and it’s been really important to me that I take the step in a community and in a place that I feel passionate about and Sun Peaks is definitely that place to me,” Campbell said.
