Evacuation Alert Issued for Sun Peaks

Photo by Kyle James.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

This alert is due to an active wildfire west of Whitecroft, BC Wildfire Service, known as the Embleton Mountain wildfire, and its potential effect on the community’s safety.

The EOC has issued an evacuation alert for all properties within the boundaries of Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM).

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” reads a release from the EOC.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions. ”

Residents are asked to prepare to evacuate using Sun Peaks Rd. to Heffley Louis Creek Rd. towards Kamloops. If this changes, a second evacuation route is available via the McGillivary Lake Forestry Rd.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents, cell phone & charger and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you including pet care items (leash, carrier, food) and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. If transportation assistance is needed, call 250-819-8859.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality website and the Thompson Nicola Regional District’s website for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres and hours of operation.

Further information will be issued at when it is available, or visit Sun Peaks municipality’s website and the Thompson Nicola Regional District’s website for more information.