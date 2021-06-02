Flags lowered to honour victims and survivors of Kamloops Residential School

0 shares











Flags stand at half mast in Sun Peaks, B.C. and across Canada on June 1, 2021. – Photo SPIN

Flags were lowered in Sun Peaks, B.C. on Sunday, May 29 to honour the victims and survivors of the Kamloops Residential School after the confirmation of a mass grave containing 215 children’s bodies was announced by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc band.

The team at SPIN sends their condolences to all Secwépemc and Indigenous communities and peoples, and has been reflecting deeply on the appropriate way to cover this retraumatizing event. Individually, and as an organization, we have taken steps such as sharing information, making donations, and attending Indigenous-led events when appropriate to do so.

We will be focusing on amplifying and supporting Indigenous and Secwépemc journalists who are reporting on this story in an ethical and sensitive manner, and will be sharing their work with our readership. Watch this space for more information.