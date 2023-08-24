Heffley Creek Store break and enter suspects charged

Three individuals were charged in relation to the Heffley Creek Store break and enter, according to a news release issued by Kamloops RCMP.
Two men and one woman were arrested by Kamloops RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) on Aug. 10 for various alleged crimes, including breaking and entering the Heffley Creek Store, motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with release conditions.
In the news release, Superintendent Jeff Pelley, Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s Officer in Charge said the arrests were the result of multi-jurisdictional efforts.
“The arrests and subsequent charge approvals came following an investigation that led the Kamloops Detachment CRU to a property in Barriere and to three suspects,” Pelley said.
“With the assistance of frontline officers in Barriere and Kamloops, as well as support units, the CRU was able to take three suspects into custody and obtain a search warrant for a residence, which led to the recovery of stolen property.”
Heffley Creek Store was broken into July 3, resulting in $20,000 in damages and lost goods.
The Heffley Creek community subsequently launched a fundraiser for the store Aug. 12 at the Heffley Creek Community Hall.
The following people are charged in relation to the break and enter.
Justice Nicara Lee McKay-Saul, age 26 from Hope, was charged with theft of motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property, break-and-enter and failure to comply with a release order. McKay-Saul was released after her arrest and RCMP have issued a warrant for her arrest.
Raymond Francis Thiffault, age 32, of British Columbia, was charged with theft of motor vehicle,
four counts of failure to comply with a release order, two counts of possession of stolen property
And break and enter. The police news release noted Thiffault was also arrested in connection with warrants from Chilliwack. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Aug. 17.
George Walter Saunders, age 64 from Hope, was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, break and enter, and breach of a court order. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance, scheduled for Aug. 22.
RCMP ask anyone with information to the investigations contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.
