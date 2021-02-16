Kamloops Naturalist Club’s February meeting features Burrowing owls

0 shares











The BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops has been the location of the world’s largest breeding program for Burrowing owls since 1992

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/kamloopsnaturalistclub.

The Kamloops Naturalist Club (KNC) will host a February meeting over Zoom with a presentation by MSc Thompson Rivers University (TRU) student Adrienne Clay on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

In the presentation, Clay will cover information such as where the owls have been recently seen, how far along the species has come since their extirpation in the last 30 years, how well they’re being detected and what problems are being faced in recovering the species.

The BC Wildlife Park’s breeding program began in the 90’s with volunteers associated with the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC and offspring numbers increased from 20 to 50 per year in 2002.

More information on the BC Wildlife Park’s breeding program can be found here.

To register for the KNC event, visit the facebook event page or register directly through zoom via this link.