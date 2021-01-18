News

Kamloops winery supports Wildlife Park

 | January 18, 2021

Buying wine to help animals

Photo Monte Creek Ranch Facebook

After pandemic-related restrictions negatively impacted the BC Wildlife Park’s year and caused the cancellation of their annual Wildlights event, a Kamloops winery is stepping up to support them. 

Monte Creek Ranch is donating $1 from all bottle of wine sales on their website or in the winery to the Wildlife Park. 

In a Facebook post the winery said the park had lost about $250,000 in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

The park, in Kamloops, focuses on education, conservation and preserving biodiversity through captive breeding and rehabilitation. The wine promotion is available until Feb. 28. For more information or to purchase a bottle or two visit montecreekranch.com

