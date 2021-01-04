Locals lesson packages for all skiers and riders

0 shares











File Photo.

Want to use the rest of the season to fine tune your turns? Have a New Year’s goal to learn to Nordic ski? Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) has you covered with new lesson packages for locals.

Packages of 10 lessons for local adults on Saturdays start Jan. 9 and carry on through March.

Skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing lessons are available for intermediate and advanced riders and Nordic skiing lessons for all abilities.

A package of 10 ski or snowboarding lessons is also available in a ladies only setting.

All packages cost $429 and don’t include rentals or lift passes (which can be added at a discounted rate).