New business puts modern, mountain twist on ancient health treatments

New sliding scale pricing for those who require it

Adams in her element. Photo supplied

Residents and visitors now have access to more treatments for aches, pains and injuries or just to relax thanks to Kristina Adams, owner of Fourth Meridian Acupuncture & Massage.

Adams, who opened her space in the Sun Peaks Yoga studio in July 2020, has lived in the community from 2010 to 2014 before going to school and travelling.

Inspired after her own back injury was treated with acupuncture with great success, she decided to learn about it herself.

She attended Pacific Rim College to study acupuncture for three years, a program which covers traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, biomedecine, anatomy and physiology before she became a registered Acupuncturist in B.C. in 2018.

She then spent time in both Japan and Australia learning more skills before returning to the mountain.

“When I travelled I tried to make sure I was staying in line with my ultimate end goal, and those [experiences] were all a part of it,” she said. “And then I met my partner up here and he and I decided we wanted to be back here forever, and that’s when I decided to open up the practice up here.”

Currently Adams practises in both Sun Peaks and Kamloops each week, but ultimately hopes to grow the business with the mountain community and focus on Sun Peaks full time.

Despite the challenges of opening in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams said the community has been supportive and it has gone better than she first expected.

“I kind of went into it with zero expectations but I got really lucky with the timing because I knew Sonya [Trevisi]…and she was retiring sort of, so she suggested and recommended me to all of her existing patients,” Adams explained. “That was really lucky.”

She added that the pandemic has also meant treating more residents, who come back for repeat treatments, instead of guests she may see once while they visit.

“The locals up here have really supported me…that’s why I’ve been able to continue to grow even though COVID is going on right now which is super awesome.”

This January she launched a new sliding scale pricing option for those who can’t afford the cost or may not have extended health benefits which cover the treatments.

“It wasn’t that long ago for me that I had no money,” she said. “I was going to school, and I could not afford to go for massage or acupuncture or physio…I just couldn’t afford it. So I wanted to give back to the community, and it’s as much for them as it was for me because I was feeling this heaviness in my heart about charging what I charge, which is relative to what everybody else charges. It was getting to me so I wanted to give back. I feel like the Sun Peaks community has supported me and my dreams over the last six months that I was just like, ok it’s time.”

Since launching, she said a number of new patients have been able to access the treatments when they otherwise wouldn’t, and existing patients have expressed their support for the program.

For those curious about the treatments, Adams explained she takes a more Westernn anatomical sports medicine based approach to acupuncture.

She said the needles are thin and almost completely painless, and those who aren’t comfortable with them could see her for Chinese or Japanese style massage as they can also be great for pain relief.

“Acupuncture is great for restoring range of motion, decreasing pain,” she said. “I use a lot of electrical acupuncture, actually hooking up the needles to an electrode to stimulate healing.”

For more information or to book an appointment with Adams visit her website, fourth-meridian.com.