Province extends provincial orders to January 8

No gatherings over Christmas and no non-essential travel

It’s going to be a Christmas unlike any other for British Columbians, as the province has extended its orders limiting social interactions until Jan. 8, 2021.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that while British Columbians can “take some heart” in the fact that the province will receive the first of its vaccines next week, we need to buckle down in order to get through this difficult period.

“We are not yet through this storm,” she said. “Staying small, saves lives. Staying close to home, saves lives.”

B.C. saw 2,020 new COVID-19 diagnosed cases and 35 deaths over the last three days. This includes 203 in the Interior Health Authority region.

First announced in November, the measures include restrictions designed to cut down on social interactions. Residents are able to socialize only with people in their own household, save for people who live alone, who can visit for one or two people.

Adult team sports are also prohibited. Children and youth sports can continue, but with limits on play and restrictions on travel. High-intensity indoor group fitness classes like hot yoga and spin classes are also prohibited until Jan. 8.

The province is also recommending against non-essential travel, a move that will have major repercussions for Sun Peaks and resort communities around the province. On its website, the province explicitly recommends against travel for vacation.

The province has 9,380 active cases. A total of 349 people are in hospital, with 77 people in intensive care. The death toll stands at 527.

SPIN will bring more on this story and its impact on Sun Peaks going forward.