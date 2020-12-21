News

Santa visiting on Christmas Eve with help of SPFR

 | December 21, 2020

Santa is making a stop in Sun Peaks this Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) before taking to the skies with his sleigh to deliver gifts. 

Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR) will be giving him a lift in a decorated fire engine to wave at those he passes from a safe distance.

The drive-by visit will start at 4 p.m. in the East Village before moving west and ultimately travelling through Whitecroft.

Parents, children and children-at-heart can track Santa live as he travels through the community through the SPFR website. Updates will also be posted on social media. 

To keep compliant with provincial health orders the engine will not stop for photos. Those watching are asked not to gather but to watch and wave from their door, balcony or driveway and not venture into the road or approach the vehicles.

The event is supported by Meranti Developments and the Rotary Club of Sun Peaks. 

