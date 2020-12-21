Snowfall warning for South Thompson, Coquihalla Highway, Shuswap regions

0 shares











Quickly changing travel conditions are expected due to intensifying precipitation today in the South Thompson, Shuswap region, the Coquihalla highway, Okanagan connector and Highway one

Ten to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall today beginning this morning and increasing as the day goes on before ending tonight.

A wet low pressure weather system coming off the Pacific ocean coupled with cold air coming down from the north will produce abundant amounts of precipitation.

The weather system is expected to impact the southern interior of the province including the South Thompson, Shuswap and Columbia regions and most major interior highways including the Coquihalla between Hope and Kamloops, Highway 97C and Highway one between Eagles pass and Rogers pass and Highway 3 at Allison Pass.

Environment Canada is asking drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and warns that visibility may be reduced at times of heavy snow.

To learn more about winter driving visit www.shiftintowinter.ca and to check road conditions visit www.drivebc.ca.