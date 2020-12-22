SPMRM chief administrative officer resigns

0 shares











File photo

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s (SPMRM) chief administrative officer (CAO) has submitted his resignation.

Rob Bremner, who has been at the municipality since 2012, will leave at the end of January 2021.

“On behalf of the community and council, we are very sorry to see Rob leave Sun Peaks,” said mayor Al Raine in a release. “Rob quickly adapted to the resort community’s needs and has done a great job for this community. His leadership will be missed.”

“I have valued the relationship with mayor Raine and have learned so much making me a better CAO today than the day I arrived. He is one of the most passionate mayors I have had the pleasure of working for and his friendship is one I value,” Bremner added.

Bremner has taken a position of CAO in Port Coquitlam and SPMRM will immediately begin a search for a replacement.