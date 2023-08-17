Sticky Fingers open for play on Mt. Morrisey

Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association (SPRTA) has officially opened a new trail on Mt. Morrisey, Sticky Fingers.
Sticky Fingers is the fourth and final trail designed for the Mt. Morrisey Destination Trail Project. The Cedar Twist, Calypso Groove and El Diablo trails are already open for hiking and riding. Sticky Fingers is an out-and-back, cross-country style, multi-use route for hiking and biking at the top of Mt. Morrissey. Anyone who wants to increase their time outside after going up Cedar Twist can now add 4.4 km round-trip of extra terrain to their day.
“It flows pretty nicely as a little extension of Cedar Twist for the people that want to keep pedaling, get a bit more exercise and a bit of a longer ride,” said Sam Loxton, SPRTA president.
Most work on the trail began in the summer and fall of 2022 by Starr Trail Solutions Inc., with the final touches completed this summer. The dirt on the Sticky Fingers trail required more time to dry out before it could be used due to the higher elevation.
The intermediate blue grade trail through Mt. Morrissey offers inviting views of Mount Tod at the turn-around point.
The four-trail project was funded through multiple streams, including $297,875 from the BC Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program and $150,000 from Tourism Sun Peaks. Sun Peaks Resort LLP supported SPRTA’s planning process and many hours of work came from volunteer SPRTA members.
By keeping the budget tight for the project, the original dream increased from three to four trails, with El Diablo added to the mix, Loxton explained.
While the project is done, there’s still much on the go for SPRTA, including fundraising to hire a trail crew position for next year and trail building nights to get a new enduro trail ready for September.
From Sept. 21 to 23, Sun Peaks will host the Canadian Enduro League for a weekend of racing, bike demos and more. SPRTA is building an enduro-specific trail for the event, which will be open for public use afterward.
To help get the trail race-ready, SPRTA has a trail building night on Thursday, Aug. 24, in collaboration with the Canadian Enduro League.
Fundraising for the new trail crew position includes a raffle for an Altitude mountain bike donated by Rocky Mountain Bicycles and fundraising through the Fire Fighters Gala in November.
“That’ll kind of take the pressure off some of our volunteers that have been working pretty hard and let us have someone out there for 40 hours a week on the trails,” Loxton said.
