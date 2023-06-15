Two new trails on Mt. Morrisey set to open this summer

Two new trails on Morrisey are opening up new terrain this summer in Sun Peaks.
Two trails were completed last year, and two more are almost ready for use this summer as part of the Morrisey Destination Trail Project, spearheaded by Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association (SPRTA).
Cedar-Twist, a multi-use trail that welcomes multi-directional hiking and uphill biking, opened last year, as did Calypso Groove for downhill riding. El Diablo is for downhill mountain biking and Sticky Fingers is a multi-use, multi-directional trail for hiking and biking.
Michael Sleziak, acting director of strategic planning with SPRTA and rental and retail manager for Sun Peaks Resort (SPR), said El Diablo and Sticky Fingers are waiting on signage and need time to dry out, due to deep snowpack from the winter, prior to opening to the public.
“A lot depends on what Mother Nature throws at us and in the next little bit, as well as the amount of trail maintenance time that we can put towards [projects],” Sleziak said.
He stressed people should only ride trails once they officially open, as riding on wet trails damages them, which requires a team to fix them.
The El Diablo trail pays homage to an infamous angry grouse with a penchant for attacking skiers and riders on Morrisey.
According to Sleziak, the projects result from a decade’s work from SPRTA, Sun Peaks Resort, various trail associations and contractors involved in establishing the pedal access, free-for-use trails.
“Trail building is an exceptionally difficult and often thankless job,” he said. “I think a lot of people who haven’t done it don’t appreciate the amount of time that it takes on a section of trail that you might only be on your bike for three seconds. It might have taken people a week and a half to build if you’re building by hand.”
That labour is on top of the paperwork needed for legal trail development with Sun Peaks Resort and the province of B.C.
Sleziak told SPIN the trails developed for the Morrisey Destination Trail Project were intended to be ready by 2021, but extremely dry conditions resulted in wildfires, which prevented their completion.
A trail for for the Canadian Enduro League may also be finished this year, as Sun Peaks will host an event in September. Sleziak said the trail would provide purposeful infrastructure for the fall race and any future enduro events, support athlete development and increase revenue for Sun Peaks’ economy. Approval for the work depends on permitting processes.
