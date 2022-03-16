Sun Peaks Resort alpine season passes on sale now

0 shares











Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) alpine season passes for 2022-23 are now on sale at the lowest available price.

With passes on sale early this year, SPR is offering free skiing for the remainder of the season with the purchase of a pass for next winter. It also includes a 2022 summer hiking season pass, as well as discounts on rentals, lessons and on lift tickets for friends or at other resorts.

Payment plans are available at no additional charge. Payments can be made in five monthly installments if bought in March or April, or in four installments if purchased May to August.

The current best buy rates are available until April 30, and are as followed:

Adult: $1,139

Youth (13-18): $832

Child (6-12): $471

Senior (65-79): $948

Super Senior (80+): $471

University Student: $832

Pre-season prices run from May to October, and full price passes sell from Oct. 11.