Sun Peaks Resort will not require guests to be vaccinated

Photo by Zuzy Rocka

After several ski resorts across the province have announced they will require their guests to show proof of vaccination or receive a negative COVID-19 test, some people have questioned whether Sun Peaks Resort (SPR) will do the same.

Christina Antoniak, SPR’s director of communications, said they will not require guests to show proof of vaccination to access the ski area this winter. Antoniak said they are confident in their approach because compared to other resorts, SPR has multiple access points.

“We’ve got five major chairlifts to enter the ski area,” said Antoniak. “It keeps people somewhat separated and spread out. A lot of other ski resorts will have one or two access points. You can imagine the difference in just the crowding that can take place.”

In addition, SPR does not have a gondola and all their chairlifts are open air, which Antoniak said also reduces the risk of transmission.

Antoniak said they are still encouraging the use of face coverings and social distancing while in the chairlift lineup. She also added that guests can choose to ride the chairlift on their own or only with the people they came with, depending on what each individual’s comfort level is.

“We’re very comfortable and confident in our approach, but we’ll continue to assess as the winter goes on,” said Antoniak.

The resort is still following all public health orders in enforcing mandatory face coverings indoors and proof of vaccination for any indoor non-essential businesses. Antoniak said they are also encouraging proper signage and education in place for guests this winter.

“Health and safety is absolutely our top priority for everyone from staff to guests to locals, so all our decisions are being made with that top of mind,” she said.