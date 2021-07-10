TNRD issues evacuation alert for 156 properties around Heffley Lake

0 shares











Photo submitted.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) effective at 7:30 p.m. that covers the area around Heffley Lake.

The alert is in place out of concern for the Embleton Mountain wildfire, which grew rapidly this afternoon and was reported to be 50 hectares in size as of 7 p.m. this evening.

Residents for 156 properties addressed are covered under the evacuation alert:

6555 to 6596 Fawnhill Rd;

2484 to 2496 Fisher Rd;

2544 to 2592 Golden Horn Rd;

2304 to 2476 Heffley Lake Rd;

1840 to 2845 Heffley-Louis Creek Rd;

5854 to 6225 Lake Bay Rd;

6234 to 6433 Lakeshore Rd;

1860 to 1930 Lakeview Dr;

6447 to 6593 Lower Heffley Lake Rd;

2320 and 2321 Shaw Rd;

5980 to 6640 Yates Creek Rd;

The alert also applies to any other properties within the boundary noted on the map below:

An area north of this, which includes Whitecroft, is currently under an evacuation order, which requires residents to leave immediately.

According to the TNRD, this evacuation alert has been issued to prepare the public to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called.

-Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick

-Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

-Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

-Arrange transportation for all your household Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

-Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

-Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor for information on — evacuation orders and location of Reception