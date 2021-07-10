Evacuation order in place for Whitecroft and and part of the Heffley Louis Creek Valley

0 shares











A photo of the blaze, which was estimated to be 50 hectares in size as of 7 p.m. Photo submitted.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has issued an evacuation order for 132 properties in and around Whitecroft.

The wildfire of concern, now being referred to as the Embelton Mountain wildfire, has grown to 50 hectares, as of 7 p.m.

Earlier today, at 5:30 p.m., BC Wildfire Service reported the fire to be 15 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service has sent helicopters and air tankers to attack the fire. Seven firefighters from the service are currently battling the blaze and more are en route.



The agency said that they will fight the fire overnight. Residents of the area covered by the evacuation area must leave immediately.

The Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, and firefighters with Sun Peaks Fire Rescue have been mobilized to fight the fire.

More information on the specific addresses subject to the evacuation order, which are in Electoral Area “P”, follows:

7305 to 7408 Cahilty Cres;

3208 to 3229 Cahilty Pl;

7116 to 7200 Cahilty Rd;

2893 to 3540 Heffley-Louis Creek Rd;

3240 to 3260 McGillivray Creek Rd;

3140 Strachan Rd;

3220 and 3272 Sun Peaks Rd;

6420 to 7046 Upper Louis Creek Rd

*Please the following area has been upgraded to an evacuation order:

Emergency Support Services will only be provided if your primary residence is one of the properties under evacuation order.

As there is no commercial lodging available in Kamloops if one of the properties under evacuation order is your primary residence, and you can stay with friends or family please report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Pkwy in Kamloops. If you choose, you can assist the registration process by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) Tool https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

If you cannot stay with friends or family please report to the Emergency Services Reception Centre located at Prestige Harbourfront Resort located at 251 Harbourfront Drive NW, Salmon Arm, BC.

For further information visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.